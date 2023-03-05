WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are trying to ID several people involved in an organized retail theft ring throughout the northeast.

Police said the individuals pictured below stole at least $2,500 worth of perfume from the Wilkes-Barre Township Ulta on March 1 around 2:50 p.m. and drove off in a gray Nissan to steal the same items from the Stroudsburg Ulta.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP POLICE

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (570)208-4635 ext. 268 or by messaging them on Facebook.