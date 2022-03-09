Police: Traffic stop in Scranton leads to discovery of ‘ghost’ gun, drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a Scranton man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and “ghost” gun.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Dennison Herbert for a violation on the McDade Expressway on March 3.

Officers say they searched Herbert’s vehicle and found prohibited weapons, narcotics and paraphernalia. They say items found in Herbert’s possession led investigators to obtain a search warrant for his residence.

Scranton Police Department

While searching Herbert’s home, police say they recovered a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with no manufacture issued number, a loaded extended magazine which contained 24 9mm bullets, a Nike backpack with 9 gauge shotgun rounds, $1055 in cash, 30 grams of marijuana and other firearm items.

Police tell Eyewitness News Herbert admitted to possessing the firearm, ammunition and narcotics inside his vehicle and residence.

He was charged with persons not to possess a firearm, intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges. Herbert was arraigned and set on bail of $100,000.