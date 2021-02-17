Police: Throop man charged with sexual assault of 6-year-old girl

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 30-year-old Bradley James Davis of Throop sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in August of 2020.

According to police paperwork, he was accompanying the child as she used the bathroom in his house.

According to court records, the victim stated to investigators that as she was leaving the bathroom when Davis ‘forcefully’ made her go back into the bathroom where the assault took place. He allegedly threatened the victim and a witness to the assault with violence if either told anyone.

He is being charged with multiple felonies including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, terroristic threats and rape of child.