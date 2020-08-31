Police: Three armed individuals invade Mahanoy City home, assault occupants

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mahanoy City police say three armed individuals invaded a home in the 1000 block of East Railroad Street in the city at roughly 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They assaulted a male outside and a female inside and then left the scene and traveled west along the railroad tracks.

Police say it was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. Anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 570-773-2310 or 570-773-2313 and police say all information will be kept confidential.