UNION TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating an incident where they say a teen used Snapchat to threaten fellow classmates.

According to PSP, on May 27 troopers responded to a harassment call in the 1000 block of Mulls Hollow Road in Union Township.

As stated in the release, the victim involved told police that a student sent her a Snapchat message saying he was going to cause harm to the victim and other students.

PSP Milton is continuing the investigation.