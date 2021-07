SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are looking for suspects they say stole from the front porch of a home on July 19.



Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

Police say the female in the photos stole a carpet from a home on the 1400 block of Pine Street. They say she and the other suspects were driving in a silver Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dombroski at 570-348-4139