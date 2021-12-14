Police: Suspect waves to camera before stealing package off porch

ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking the publics’ help in locating a suspect or suspects they believe were stealing packages off of porches and attempting to gain entry into a locked vehicle.

According to a release from Ashley Borough police, the incidents took place early Tuesday just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Brown Street and West Hartford Street in Ashley Borough.

Police say the individual seen in the picture provided was on the porch of one of the victims, waving to the camera before stealing their package.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, white face mask, and blue surgical gloves.

Police say a neighbor also recorded images of two people attempting to enter his pickup truck moments before the package theft.

Anyone with information should contact Ashley Borough Police at 570-822-6995.