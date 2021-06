DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Dickson City are looking for a man who stole from Home Depot, and allegedly pulled a gun on the loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him.





Police say he fled the store in a white Kia Sportage after stealing a DeWalt lawnmower.

If you have any information on the man pictured, you are asked to contact Officer Fredericks of the Dickson City Police Department at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.