Police: Suspect rams cruisers, takes off after being shot at by state troopers in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say fled after he struck multiple police vehicles with his car before troopers opened fire at him.

According to state police, just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, troopers tried to arrest Tyler Deihl, 27, on felony arrest warrants on Lower Middle Creek Road in Polk Township.

They say Deihl used his vehicle to strike multiple marked and unmarked police cruisers several times. Police then opened fire on Deihl before he drove off. During a search, police say they found his vehicle abandoned in a “secluded location” and there was no evidence that he had been injured.

A media release from Pennsylvania State Police stated, “A joint investigation is being conducted between the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police into the application of deadly force by Troopers during this incident.”

State police say they are actively searching for Deihl and encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact PSP-Lehighton at 610-681-1850 or 911 immediately.