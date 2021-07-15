Police: Suspect on the run after high-speed chase in Jermyn

News
Posted: / Updated:

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person led police in Jermyn on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon and police say he is still on the run.

According to the Mayfield Borough Police Department, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to yield. This led to a high speed chase where the driver tried striking a patrol vehicle, twice.

The police pursuit came to an end on a property at the end of Justina Drive where police found his vehicle.

According to police, the suspect is still on the run.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos