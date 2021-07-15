Police: Suspect on the run after high-speed chase in Jermyn

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person led police in Jermyn on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon and police say he is still on the run.

According to the Mayfield Borough Police Department, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to yield. This led to a high speed chase where the driver tried striking a patrol vehicle, twice.

The police pursuit came to an end on a property at the end of Justina Drive where police found his vehicle.

According to police, the suspect is still on the run.