Police: Suspect in Rite Aid robbery stole over $1000 in hair care products

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid on North Washington Avenue.

Officials say the suspect was there to steal hair products and nabbed over $1000 worth of them.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

