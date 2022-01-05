Police: Suspect arrested in Sunbury shooting, two injured over attempted drug theft

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was involved in a Sunbury shooting that they say left two injured during an attempted theft of drugs.

According to the Northumberland Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots heard at the Strike Zone Bowling Alley in the 300 block of Packer Street around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say upon arrival officers saw broken glass on the ground, multiple shell casings, a small-caliber handgun and a silver Dodge running with keys in the ignition with another handgun inside.

While conducting the investigation, officers say they received a call regarding one victim, Felix Pena driving himself to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say shortly after, another call came in from the second victim’s brother informing police that Tryone Short was driven to a hospital after being shot at the bowling alley.

According to the report, while investigators were interviewing family members at the hospital, the father of Pena informed police that his other son, Joseph Pena was in a shed near the 1200 block of Susquehanna Avenue. Pena claimed a white vehicle was circling the shed attempting to harm him.

Once arriving on the scene, police say they did not find Pena, however, evidence of blood was found on a couch and a bloody footprint was found on the floor. Investigators also found one of the vehicles witnessed at the scene of the shooting parked at the residence.

According to investigators, after conducting interviews it was discovered that a conversation between Felix Pena and Tryone Short was held to plan and commit robbery against Yusuf McLaurin and steal illegal drugs.

As stated in the criminal complaint, the men arrived at the bowling alley to meet McLaurin where a disagreement took place, resulting in McLaurin shooting at Pena and Short before fleeing the scene.

Police say McLaurin’s vehicle was found abandoned at an intersection in Coal Township. While police were conducting investigations, 911 dispatch informed them that McLaurin called to report a robbery at his residence.

According to the report, officers responded to McLaurin’s residence and detained him and another man, Kendall Dennison. Police say Dennison asked police to retrieve personal items from his vehicle. When arriving at the car officers discovered a “large amount of marijuana”, a total of 400 grams.

Police have charged McLaurin with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and drug related charges.