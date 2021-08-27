Police: Stroudsburg man wanted on 11 drug-related charges, including death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are still looking for a Monroe County criminal who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other related offenses from July of this year.

Police say Korey Ball sold heroin/fentanyl to a 53-year-old woman in December 2020 then broke into her home to cover up the evidence of the drug delivery while the woman laid on the floor deceased.

Ball is described by police as a white male, standing 5’5, around 175 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he may have fled to Blairstown or Parsippany, both in New Jersey, police also warn that anyone who has contact with him should use caution because of his history of aggravated assault.

Any agency with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg and speak to Trooper Leri at 570-619-6800.