MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a man shot a woman in the face during a fight.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of Resica Falls Road on Sunday at 4:00 in the morning for a man who said he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the face.

The caller, identified as 42-year-old Tomasz Michalski, told the dispatcher that he had a .45-caliber pistol, according to court paperwork.

Troopers and EMS arrived on scene and took the 47-year-old victim to the hospital, officials say the victim sustained a single gunshot to the right cheek, which shattered her jaw. The victim told hospital staff that Michalski’s gun went off when he was cleaning it, according to paperwork.

During an interview with state police Michalski told officials that he and the victim were out drinking the previous night and a fight started between the two, police say.

Michalski says the fight became physical and he grabbed a 1911 .45 caliber handgun and shot the victim.

Michalski is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.