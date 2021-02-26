Police: Snyder County man refuses to wear mask, threatens store manager

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove say they are asking the public to help identify a man who refused to wear a mask in a store and made a non-verbal threat to management.

The incident took place at the Ulta Beauty store located in Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Police say when the man was asked to put a mask on he became irate by yelling profanities and disturbing customers and employees.

Upon leaving the store, police say the man made a threatening hand gesture to the store manager.

Police say the man they are looking for is white, in his 30s with a face tattoo and is driving a maroon colored SUV.

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.