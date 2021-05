WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Friday afternoon, police responded to Chester Street in Wilkes-Barre for reports of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived, witnesses stated they heard gunshots and then saw a black Mercedes fleeing the area along with a silver Audi following closely behind, ramming the back of the other vehicle several times.

While investigating the area, officers say they found several shell casings.

The incident is under investigation.