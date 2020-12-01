Police: Shots fired in Hazleton, no one hit but suspects still at large

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton Police say two unidentified males opened fire on a third unidentified male in the area of 15th and Vine Streets in Hazleton late Sunday night. Nobody was injured and the males fled the scene in a vehicle.
Hazleton Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 570-450-2080.
