EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a 25-year-old man was found shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Washington Street in East Stroudsburg suffering from a stab wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Knowles at 570-421-6800 (ext: 1046) or email him at dan.knowles@sarpd.com.