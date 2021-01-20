Police seeking information on robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for information on suspects the say were involved in a robbery in Scranton on Tuesday.



Courtesy: Scranton Police Department Facebook

The police called it a strong armed robbery at McNichols Plaza School. The incident occurred just after midnight. The department says they are looking for three to four Black males.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the Scranton Police Department’s Juvenile Detective Passmore at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip at https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/anonymous/scrantonpa.gov