Police seeking information on Bloomsburg armed robbery suspect

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Police Department are seeking information on a man they say robbed a gas station at gun point on Tuesday.





Police say they were dispatched to Fuel On gas station on the 700 block of Market Street just before 11 p.m. for an armed robbery. They say the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. Police describe him as a white male, approximately 5’8″, wearing all black with gloves and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rogutski at 570-784-4155 ext. 169.