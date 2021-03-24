Police seeking information in multiple thefts at local grocery stores

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some pick-pocketers are making their way around local grocery stores. Wilkes-Barre Township police are looking for two suspects in a string of thefts.

Police say two incidents happened this month at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township and another at the Wegmans in Dickson City. Police say the two men are preying on women that leave their purse or wallet vulnerable while getting picking up groceries.

“The one male in the video is distracting the customer while her purse is in her cart away from her and the second male came up reaches his hand into the purse, took the wallet and away he went,” said Detective Lee Ann Reh with the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police Department.

Police say the victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at the Wegmans on Highland Park Boulevard earlier this month. The same two men were caught on camera just last week in two other incidents. One at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township, the other at the Wegmans in Dickson City.

“I have heard about the recent ones I think it’s very unnerving, actually, that people would do something like that,” said Beverly Harostock, a shopper.

Reh suggests being vigilant with your belongings when in public.

“I would recommend always just being vigilant no matter where you’re at any given time. When you have your purse with you, make sure its through your arms or on your person at all times.”

A shopper that Eyewitness News also mentioned some advice.

“Use the child’s seatbelt to lock their handbag in the handles of the handbag and that way if somebody goes to grab your purse they’re pulling the whole cart with them. And that’s going to draw some attention to anyone who might be in the vicinity to come to your aid,” said Beverly Harostock.

Police say the suspects later used each victim’s credit cards at Target, getting away with spending anywhere from $700 to $1,300.

The thefts are not limited to any certain time of day. These three happened at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police.