POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from Schuylkill County.

Police say 47-year-old Tatyana Johnson was last seen leaving her home on February 17.

Johnson’s vehicle, a bronze Toyota Sienna, was found at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary on Tuesday.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black coat with a faux fur collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottsville Police at 570-628-3792.