EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect they say stole over $900 worth of merchandise.

According to a release from the Edwardsville Borough Police Department, the woman in the picture was seen walking out of Name Brand Liquidations in the Gateway Shopping Center with a cart full of items when an employee had their back turned.

Anyone with information should contact Edwardsville police at 570-288-8463.