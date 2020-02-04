Police seek suspects in Susquehanna County robbery

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police are trying to locate two men they say robbed a convenience store in Susquehanna County.

According to the release, two men entered the Pump N’ Pantry on Route 92 in Lenox Township just before 11pm Monday.

The first man asked for two packs of cigarettes and when the clerk opened the drawer police say he showed a weapon and demanded money.

Both suspects took off on foot toward Route 92 where they are believed to have fled in a smaller, light colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Gibson at 570-465-3154.