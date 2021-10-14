Police seek suspect for burglary of St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for assistance in the search for a man who they say robbed the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

According to police, the incident occurred on 500 Penn Avenue. In the surveillance video, the man is seen pulling open the door and breaking into the building.

Police say the suspect seen is wanted for questioning in relation to the burglary.

St Francis of Assisi Kitchen provides food for the less fortunate.

“In the Catholic tradition and the spirit of our patron, St. Francis of Assisi, the hungry are fed in collaboration with volunteers and donors from all faith communities. The Kitchen provides a free, hot, nutritious meal to all our guests everyday of the year. Staff and volunteers strive to be of assistance to others and serve with a spirit of compassion, respect and dignity,” the mission statement on their website reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Spinosi at 570-348-4139.