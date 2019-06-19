Police seek missing woman

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg, Monroe County, police are searching for a missing woman named Diane Heist.

Heist is described as a 65-year-old white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair, green eyes and is wearing glasses and gray sneakers.

Heist was last seen in the area of Berry Lane, Cresco, Price Township, Monroe County, on June 18, 2019 at approximately 7 p.m. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Heist is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.

