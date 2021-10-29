Police seek male suspect for armed robbery investigation in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Hazleton Police Department searches for a male suspected to be involved in an armed robbery.

According to police, on Wednesday, October 27 at 7:16 p.m. officers were called to Puff North More and 4 West Broad Street for a report of an armed robbery that occurred.

Officials stated the suspect first entered the store and asked about different hookah pipes. He then left for a short time and returned asking the same question.

Police say that is when the victim left the counter to assist the suspect.

West Hazleton Police Department

West Hazleton Police Department

The victim reported to police that the suspect allegedly shut off the lights of the store, grabbed her around her neck, and placed a sharp object on her side.

Officers say the suspect told the victim to open the cash register and hand him an undetermined amount of money before leaving the scene of the crime.

Police are describing the suspect as a thin-built, Spanish male, wearing a dark, multi-colored hooded sweatshirt and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hazleton Police Department at 570-455-3733 or by calling 911.