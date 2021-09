HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help for any information about an illegal dumping incident.

Photos Courtesy of the Hanover Township Police Department

According to police, Thursday at 3:30 p.m. a large number of wood materials, tarps, and a desk were thrown into the woods, over the guardrail on Pine Run Road.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.