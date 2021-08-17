Police seek information on Hanover Township armed robbery suspect

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department is seeking information on a man they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint on Monday.





According to a release from police, units were dispatched to Fast Lane gas station on the 2300 block of San Souci Parkway just around 8:20 p.m. for an armed robbery. They say the male suspect wielded a knife demanding money from the clerk.

The man then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.