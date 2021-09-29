Police seek information on armed robbery in Mount Pocono Borough

MOUNT POCONO BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department is seeking information on a man they say robbed a Dollar General with a taser on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General in Mount Pocono Borough for a robbery. Upon arrival, officers say a black male, came into the store and showed a taser to the employee.

After stealing money, police say the man fled on foot. He is said to have been wearing a blue, surgical type face mask, a two-toned dark-colored jack, camouflage pants, black sneakers and a black baseball hat with a camouflage brim.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about the robbery or the male matching the description is asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400