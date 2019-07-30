Police Seek Information in Deadly Shooting in Williamsport

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Williamsport. A teenager is dead and police are looking for information.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in North Williamsport near Glenwood Avenue.

Police say the victim was a teenage male. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and more details will be released after completion of the autopsy. Anyone with additional information should contact the Williamsport Bureau of police.

According to police the 16 year old victim was found in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead.

People who live in Williamsport are concerned about the violence.

“It’s sad that gun violence so much gun violence now is happening in Williamsport I think the community leaders and police need to come together and get the guns off the street,” said Harold Frisby, Junior.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish will have the latest on later editions of Eyewitness News.