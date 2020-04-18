Police seek identity of regional fraud suspects

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police at Wyoming are seeking the identity of two men they say stole thousands of dollars worth of goods using stolen credit card information.

Police say the men made four transactions at three different stores in Luzerne and Monroe Counties totaling $11,060.58

Edwardsville Lowe’s Thursday, 03/26/20, 12:45pm, $3548.75

Bartonsville Lowe’s Friday, 03/27/20, 1:46pm, $1395.81

Wilkes-Barre Township Lowe’s, Friday, 03/27/20, Unknown time, $2523.28

Wilkes-Barre Township Lowe’s, Tuesday, 03/31/20, 11:16am, $3592.74

The images below are photos of the suspects and the white van the they are said to be driving.









Anyone with information about these suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Trooper Flynn at PSP Wyoming at 570-697-2000.