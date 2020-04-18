Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Police seek identity of regional fraud suspects

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police at Wyoming are seeking the identity of two men they say stole thousands of dollars worth of goods using stolen credit card information.

Police say the men made four transactions at three different stores in Luzerne and Monroe Counties totaling $11,060.58

Edwardsville Lowe’s Thursday, 03/26/20, 12:45pm, $3548.75

Bartonsville Lowe’s Friday, 03/27/20, 1:46pm, $1395.81

Wilkes-Barre Township Lowe’s, Friday, 03/27/20, Unknown time, $2523.28

Wilkes-Barre Township Lowe’s, Tuesday, 03/31/20, 11:16am, $3592.74

The images below are photos of the suspects and the white van the they are said to be driving.

Anyone with information about these suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Trooper Flynn at PSP Wyoming at 570-697-2000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos