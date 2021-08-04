Police seek hit-and-run suspect in Avoca

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a male after a hit-and-run in Avoca Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Avoca Police Department, the incident started as a two-car accident at the intersection of Wood Street and Cherry Street in Avoca.

Police say the driver was traveling down Wood Street when the accident occurred.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot after hitting another car in the intersection.

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital. She did not have severe injuries.

The male suspect is at large according to police.