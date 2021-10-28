Police seek help to identify retail theft suspect in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft, Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday the female in the picture entered the Sheetz store at 105 Maynard Street. The woman allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, belonging to the business.

Williamsport Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this woman.

Williamsport Police Department

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this person please contact Cpl Dustin Reeder at 570-327-7560 ext: 7574 or via e-mail at dreeder@cityofwilliamsport.org