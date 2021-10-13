Police seek help identifying retail theft suspect in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dickson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft.

Police say the suspect in the photo is wanted in relation to a retail theft that took place, Tuesday, at the Home Depot, 800 Commerce Boulevard, in Dickson City.

Officers state, the suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise and fled in a maroon and silver, older model Ford Ranger.

Courtesy: Dickson City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cadwalder at 570-489-3231.