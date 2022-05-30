WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they was was lurking around West Pittston.

According to police there were two incidents on Friday and Sunday where multiple individuals were seen around the neighborhood. The individuals were seen in the area of Montgomery Avenue and Second Street.

Police obtained a picture of one of the men in question (pictured below). They ask that anyone with information on him call them at 570-655-7780.

Courtesy: West Pittston Police Department

West Pittston Police remind residents that if they see any unusual or suspicious activity to call 911 and report it so that they can investigate.