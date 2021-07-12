Police see increase in reports of fraudulent unemployment compensation claims

OLYPHANT BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Olyphant police say they are seeing an increase in police reports of fraudulent unemployment compensation claims, according to their Facebook page.

They say the scammers are are calling people claiming to be the Social Security Administration and/or law enforcement and threatening arrest if you do not send money to them.

The police department urges people who receive a similar phone call to simply hang up and do not provide any information to these scammers.

If you feel that you are a victim to a scam, contact police at 570-342-9111 to file a report or visit the following links to report fraud or identity theft.