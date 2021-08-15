Police: Searching for vehicle after gunshots hit another car

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are on the search for a vehicle that may be involved in an incident where two gunshots hit another car.

According to police, a call came from a resident on Charles Street who heard two gunshots fired in the area around 9 p.m. Saturday, August 14th.





Law enforcement says during the investigation it revealed two gunshots had hit a white Acura that was parked near Vinos Deli.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is asking for public help in identifing the vehicle and the occupants that may be involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Capparell via email at Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text 570-760-0215 or message the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook.