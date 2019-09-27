Police searching for suspected drug dealer

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County are looking for a suspected drug dealer who they say was trafficking crack cocaine in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township Police have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Timothy Lance Buckner, aka Lucky, of Wilkes-Barre. Buckner has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buckner is asked to contact Hanover Township Police.