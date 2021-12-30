Police searching for suspect believed to be involved in two burglaries

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they believed is involved in the burglary of two gas stations in Luzerne County.

On Wednesday around 1:20 a.m., police say the individual in the pictures broke into the “Fast Lane” gas station in the 2300 block of the Sans Souci Parkway.





The suspect smashed the door and proceeded to steal several packs and cartons of cigarettes. He then fled the area in what police say was a stolen vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police say they believe this is the same man who robbed another gas station in Plymouth Township about 20 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Township Police or State Police.