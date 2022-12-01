WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Manchester Township Police Department are searching for John Meckley.

Meckley was reported to be driving a Silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu bearing a PA Registration BRADINE.

Police are describing Meckley as a 86 year old white male, 5’07” tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and the rest of his clothing is unknown, according to police.

Meckley was reportedly last spotted in the area of Middle Street, West Manchester Township in York County on December 1 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

If you see Meckley or know any information on where to find him, call 911 or the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.