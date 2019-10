BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are asking for help finding a missing man who may be confused.

84-year-old Fayez Dahan was last seen in Shohola Township, Pike County around 2:30 this morning. Troopers say he was wearing plaid pajamas and white sneakers.

They say Dahan is driving a maroon 2008 Toyota Siena Van and may be at a special risk of harm or injury as he may be confused.

If you see him please call 911.