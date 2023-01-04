EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department is searching for a missing person who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police are searching for 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was last seen in the area of School Road, Marion Township, Berks County on Wednesday, January 4 at about 10:15 a.m.

Manbeck is described to be 5’08”, weighing 212 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and was wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and cowboy boots, according to the release.

Police say that Manbeck was driving a White 2022 Ford F-350 with a PA registration ZRG-8197.

Anyone with information on Manbeck should call police immediately by calling 911 or the Tulpehocken Township Police Department at 717-933-5033.