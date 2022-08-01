LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

They believe Diaz is heading to Allentown with the child.

Diaz is described as 5’0, 89 lbs., and dyed red hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, multi-colored bracelets and a gold necklace.

Ortega Jr. was last seen wearing a green onesie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 570-368-5700.