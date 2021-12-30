Police searching for missing man last seen in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Municipal Police are looking for a missing man that was reportedly last seen in the municipality.

Law enforcement is looking for Bryan Pienta, 32, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 29, around 12:00 p.m. on Zerby Avenue, Kingston.

Pienta is described as caucasian, approximately 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officers say Pienta was last seen wearing a green and black plaid hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information on Pienta’s whereabouts or where he may be located is asked to please call 911.