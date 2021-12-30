Police searching for missing man last seen in Kingston

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Municipal Police are looking for a missing man that was reportedly last seen in the municipality.

Law enforcement is looking for Bryan Pienta, 32, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 29, around 12:00 p.m. on Zerby Avenue, Kingston.

Pienta is described as caucasian, approximately 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officers say Pienta was last seen wearing a green and black plaid hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information on Pienta’s whereabouts or where he may be located is asked to please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos