MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have found the missing woman out of Montoursville, ending the search.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the area of the 1900 block of State Route 405 Monday at 2:50 p.m.

Police believed that Detweiler may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury. However, she has since been found.