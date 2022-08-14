NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County.

Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County.

Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair.

According to law enforcement, Rogozinski was last seen on August 10 at 7:03 p.m. going towards Plymouth on Route 11. He was last seen wearing a lime green face mask, blue jeans, and no shirt.

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to call 911 or the Nanticoke City Police at (570)735-2200.