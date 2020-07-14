Police searching for missing Carbondale teen

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who was reported missing.

Police say Mariano Ferguson was last seen on July 13th. Ferguson told his mother he was going swimming at a swimming hole by YMCA Community Park near John Street in Carbondale.

Ferguson never returned home. He left his residence on Belmont Street riding a green and black bicycle.

Ferguson is 5’1″, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Ferguson’s whereabouts, please contact the City of

Carbondale Police Department at (570) 267-0098.