WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in West Pittston.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, a 6’2″ white male wearing all-black clothing with a blue hat robbed SK’s Quick Mart.

Police say the man drew a gun on those working and demanded they get on the ground. The man then told one to get back up to retrieve the cash.

Officials note the man took an undisclosed amount and fled on Montgomery Avenue towards the Susquehanna River.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 911 or leave a message on the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Facebook page. Tips will be confidential.