Police searching for man after carjacking in Wyoming County

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police at Tunkhannock are looking for a man they say stole a vehicle while a woman was still inside.

Authorities say Anthony Jason Kalmanowicz forced his way into a vehicle at Pump N Pantry on the Hunter Highway in Eaton Township. He then allegedly drove away from the scene with a female victim.

According to police, after crashing the vehicle, Kalmanowicz fled on foot. The woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Tunkhannock.